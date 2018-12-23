Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased Ca Inc (CA) stake by 49.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 14,880 shares as Ca Inc (CA)’s stock 0.00%. The Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa holds 15,152 shares with $669,000 value, down from 30,032 last quarter. Ca Inc now has $18.58 billion valuation. It closed at $44.44 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CA News: 09/04/2018 – Fortune Tech: Exclusive: CA Technologies Is Buying a Startup to Bolster App Security; 08/05/2018 – CA Inc 4Q Rev $1.08B; 26/04/2018 – CA Technologies Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools for Second Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 New Release of CA Workload Automation AE Broadens Business Automation Capabilities; 08/05/2018 – CA TECHNOLOGIES SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REVENUE TO CHANGE IN A RANGE OF FLAT TO PLUS 1 PERCENT AS REPORTED; 23/04/2018 – CA Technologies Springs into 12th Season of Giving Through Annual Volunteer Initiative; 10/04/2018 – Despite Major Vulnerability Disclosures Like WannaCry, New Research Finds that Open Source Components Fail to Receive Suitable; 08/05/2018 – CA TECHNOLOGIES SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO INCREASE IN A RANGE OF 58 PERCENT TO 65 PERCENT AS REPORTED; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Management Associates Recognizes CA’s Leadership in Enterprise Hybrid Cloud Management; 08/05/2018 – CA TECHNOLOGIES SEES $140M- $160M RESTRUCTURE CHARGE

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 4.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 3,992 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 6.62%. The Tealwood Asset Management Inc holds 93,168 shares with $8.81 million value, down from 97,160 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $127.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 196.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 11/05/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie): Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2017 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

More notable recent CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Broadcom, HCL Sign Preferred Services Deal Post CA Buyout – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Marijuana Stocks With the Biggest Cash Stockpiles – Nasdaq” published on December 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Piedmont Closes on Sale of 800 North Brand in CA and Expands Boston Presence with Acquisition of 25 Burlington Mall Road in Burlington Submarket – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alphabet Reportedly Testing Driverless Truck in California – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher’s Buyout to Fortify California Footprint – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.79 million activity. Pronsati Paul L. also sold $4.16 million worth of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) on Wednesday, August 15. Sayed Ayman sold $628,077 worth of stock.

Among 4 analysts covering CA (NASDAQ:CA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CA had 4 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Evercore. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, July 17. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, July 12. Bernstein upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, July 12 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 68 investors sold CA shares while 173 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 263.80 million shares or 5.06% less from 277.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old Natl Bank In stated it has 73,770 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Kellner Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.97% or 316,700 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Incorporated reported 6,274 shares. Chevy Chase has 257,430 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. North Star Asset holds 16,490 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 0% or 13,416 shares. Hikari Power invested 0.03% in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn reported 0% stake. Washington Retail Bank accumulated 11,054 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) invested in 0.35% or 79,287 shares. Next Grp invested in 750 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc has 190 shares. S Muoio And Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.33% or 68,000 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc owns 7 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership accumulated 8,327 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, November 6. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Monday, November 5 with “Underperform” rating.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O sold $3.82M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, November 29. On Tuesday, December 4 the insider Schumacher Laura J sold $8.81M. 5,400 shares were bought by TILTON GLENN F, worth $496,274 on Wednesday, June 27. 50,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $4.88 million were sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 1,013 shares worth $99,909. 60,000 shares were sold by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $5.40 million on Wednesday, December 12. The insider GONZALEZ RICHARD A sold $1.50 million.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89B for 11.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie revamps senior management – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: A Compelling Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie boosts stock buybacks by $5B – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Worse Than Useless – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1.49% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 24,522 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.43% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 11,645 shares. Highland Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 23,350 shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 2.12 million shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 505,000 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.52% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Family Firm reported 0.14% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Icon Advisers has 99,089 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Com holds 0.9% or 93,289 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Co reported 45,950 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.32% or 13.28 million shares in its portfolio. Chatham Capital Gru holds 76,684 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd holds 0.82% or 160,162 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Management holds 125,518 shares or 3.35% of its portfolio.