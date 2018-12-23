Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners LP (TOO) by 15.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 621,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.28 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.68M, down from 3.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teekay Offshore Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.28. About 425,112 shares traded or 23.55% up from the average. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) has declined 30.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TOO News: 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE CONDUCTING SEARCH FOR NEW CFO; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners 1Q Rev $323.199M; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE – WONG WILL CONTINUE WITH PARTNERSHIP UNTIL AUGUST TO ASSIST WITH TRANSITION; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP TOO.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $323.2 MLN VS $276.1 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS: DAVID WONG STEPPING DOWN AS CFO; 10/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners Announces First Oil and Contract Start-up for the Petrojarl I FPSO; 10/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners Announces First Oil and Contract Start-up for the Petrojarl l FPSO; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS – PETROJARL l FPSO UNIT COMMENCED THE 5-YR CHARTER CONTRACT WITH A CONSORTIUM LED BY QUEIROZ GALVÃO EXPLORAÇÃO E PRODUÇÃO SA; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS – PETROJARL l FLOATING PRODUCTION, STORAGE AND OFFLOADING UNIT HAS COMMENCED A FIVE-YEAR CHARTER CONTRACT; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE: PETROJARL I FPSO STARTS 5-YR CHARTER CONTRACT

Meristem Llp increased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 17.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp bought 9,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,309 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.04 million, up from 57,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 1.45 million shares traded or 191.00% up from the average. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has declined 11.39% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 13/03/2018 – The Toro Company to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/03/2018 TTC GROUP UNIT SIGNS $55M CONTRACT WITH JGC FOR SOLAR PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Houston Texans Rumors: Dion Lewis Should Replace Lamar Miller, Says `Toro Times’; 23/04/2018 – Toro Supports 2018 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Adj EPS $2.66-Adj EPS $2.71; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees 3Q Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 67c; 24/05/2018 – TORO SEES 3Q EPS 64C TO 67C, EST. 68C; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Effective Tax Rate 22.4; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Toro European Clo 5 Designated Activity Company; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Guillermo del Toro to Produce Next Films of Issa Lopez, Karla Castaneda

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold TTC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 77.62 million shares or 0.22% less from 77.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. D E Shaw Com Incorporated holds 0.01% or 153,272 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 6,860 shares. Opus Cap Gru Limited Liability Company holds 42,422 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. 38,228 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. M&T Natl Bank reported 11,807 shares. 1,671 were reported by Captrust Fincl. World Asset Management Inc reported 6,316 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 981,700 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 38,900 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lc has 3,626 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 44,647 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Md has 8.98M shares.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $6.88 million activity. 19,292 shares were sold by TWOMEY CHRISTOPHER A, worth $1.16 million. 5,768 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) shares with value of $360,558 were sold by BROWN WILLIAM E JR. HAMILTON BRADLEY A also sold $380,223 worth of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) shares. $2.74 million worth of stock was sold by Dordell Timothy P on Tuesday, August 28. COOPER JANET KATHERINE sold $12,200 worth of stock or 200 shares. 5,000 shares were sold by Redetzke Darren L, worth $300,000.

Meristem Llp, which manages about $2.00B and $292.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,768 shares to 2,574 shares, valued at $748,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,726 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Among 7 analysts covering Toro (NYSE:TTC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Toro has $87 highest and $56 lowest target. $65’s average target is 19.71% above currents $54.3 stock price. Toro had 13 analyst reports since December 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 24 by Seaport Global. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Longbow given on Friday, December 4. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, December 12 by Longbow. Longbow upgraded The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) on Monday, May 22 to “Neutral” rating. Seaport Global maintained The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) on Thursday, January 18 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, June 10 by Sidoti. Dougherty & Company initiated the shares of TTC in report on Friday, November 4 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 25, the company rating was downgraded by Seaport Global. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 25 by Dougherty & Company. On Friday, January 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Seaport Global Securities to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TOO shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 310.41 million shares or 0.25% more from 309.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 545,000 are held by Cannell Peter B & Company. Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.24% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Brookfield Asset accumulated 244.18 million shares or 2.34% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 95,986 shares. Huntington State Bank invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Llc reported 9,257 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0% invested in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) for 275,255 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication reported 254 shares. Raymond James Advsr holds 346,255 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) or 91,400 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 0% or 13,352 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 1.13 million shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 6,900 shares in its portfolio. Davenport Co Ltd Llc holds 44,050 shares.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 155,400 shares to 542,560 shares, valued at $11.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.