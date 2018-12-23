Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 264 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,964 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.96M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago:; 19/04/2018 – Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos writes a closely watched annual letter every year; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Aurora Continues its Torrid Growth, More than Doubling the Number of Active Customers in the Last Year; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 20/03/2018 – Amazon elbows Alphabet aside as second most valuable company; 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut,; 06/04/2018 – Trump hit Amazon over taxes, but his online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 18.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,193 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.68 million, down from 43,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $196.33. About 648,081 shares traded or 326.37% up from the average. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 13.21% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q EPS $1.81; 20/04/2018 – DJ Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDY); 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – ITS TELEDYNE ISCO BUSINESS UNIT RECEIVED ORDER FROM KUWAIT MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract; 03/04/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WaveSurfer 3000z Oscilloscopes Are Bursting with Features and Value; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.67-EPS $7.77

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 12.31% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.95 per share. TDY’s profit will be $79.01 million for 22.41 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.79% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Robert Mehrabian to be named Executive Chairman; Al Pichelli as CEO – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For October 24, 2018 – Benzinga” published on October 24, 2018, Fool.com published: “Could Canada Become the First Country to Mine the Moon? – The Motley Fool” on November 17, 2018. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teledyne Technologies’ (TDY) CEO Robert Mehrabian on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teledyne Technologies’ (TDY) CEO Robert Mehrabian on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2018.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 46,219 shares to 219,250 shares, valued at $27.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Ii Sr Ln Etf (Prn) by 43,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO).

Among 3 analysts covering Teledyne Tech (NYSE:TDY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Teledyne Tech had 15 analyst reports since October 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, January 23. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, July 14 with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, February 1. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, September 5. As per Monday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 4 by Needham. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Needham. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, November 3 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment is 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 18 investors sold TDY shares while 87 reduced holdings. only 41 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 28.98 million shares or 0.06% more from 28.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Merian Global Investors (Uk) holds 0% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 1,400 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt, Washington-based fund reported 833 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 80,119 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department reported 249 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 56,231 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Utah Retirement owns 6,574 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 3,363 are owned by Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership. Tt reported 0.31% stake. Connable Office Inc reported 0.1% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Arizona State Retirement System owns 25,500 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated holds 1,369 shares. 320 are owned by Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id. Twin Tree Management LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 2,178 shares.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $434.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Equal Weight by 193,826 shares to 15,185 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. The insider Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.87 million. On Wednesday, August 15 the insider Reynolds Shelley sold $824,513. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold 4,108 shares worth $8.02M. WILKE JEFFREY A had sold 1,645 shares worth $3.09M. $5.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P. On Friday, November 2 the insider STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Horizon Investment Svcs Lc holds 0.27% or 255 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 2.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 1,732 shares in its portfolio. Meritage Portfolio Management owns 16,353 shares. Sterling Cap Management Lc holds 0.38% or 20,832 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, American Bancorp has 3.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cypress Asset Tx owns 1.91% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,253 shares. 120,780 were accumulated by Cibc World Mkts Inc. 5,820 are owned by Harvey Cap Mgmt Inc. The Texas-based Hwg Ltd Partnership has invested 4.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Central Asset Investments (Hk) owns 1,934 shares or 4.4% of their US portfolio. Hm Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,098 shares. 126,202 are owned by Harding Loevner L P. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pettee reported 192 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 9 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, September 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Jefferies. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 7 by Telsey Advisory. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 29. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, September 21 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 7 by Tigress Financial. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 7 by JP Morgan. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 28 by Axiom Capital.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon invites users to help Alexa – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Biggest Threats to Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “The G20 Summit & Today’s Trending Stocks: AMZN, DIS, CRM – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon struggles in grocery push – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Munster: Amazon Buying Target Still Makes Sense (NYSE:TGT)(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.