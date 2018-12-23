Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 53.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.57M, up from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59M shares traded or 60.97% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 69.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 6,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,908 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.80M, up from 8,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 7.83M shares traded or 56.88% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward

Among 33 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 32 sales for $22.11 million activity. 1,500 shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris, worth $169,650 on Tuesday, September 4. The insider Jorgensen Blake J sold $1.23M. Shares for $3.41 million were sold by Wilson Andrew. $105,491 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Miele Laura. The insider Singh Vijayanthimala sold $18,200. 1,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $102,810 were sold by Schatz Jacob J..

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $3.28M was sold by KNIGHT ROBERT M JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.