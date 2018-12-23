Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 27.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.26% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.39 million, up from 665,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.18. About 355,711 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 46.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.84M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.85. About 1.89M shares traded or 100.16% up from the average. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 10.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.47% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Truck Rev $92.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT); 26/03/2018 – Bestpass Adds J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., to Client Roster; 21/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named to Fortune 500 List for Sixth Consecutive Year, Breaks into Top 400; 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Revenue Per Load Rose 8%; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Dedicated Contract Svcs Rev $494.5M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Rev $1.95B

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $626.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdvwireless Inc by 13,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Exela Technologies Inc.

Among 5 analysts covering Pampa Energia SA (NYSE:PAM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pampa Energia SA had 7 analyst reports since October 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 13. The stock of Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, September 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Santander on Thursday, October 8. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. McGee Eric also sold $210,792 worth of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares. 8,225 shares were sold by ROBERTS JOHN N, worth $999,380 on Friday, July 20. THOMPSON JAMES K also sold $1.98M worth of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) on Wednesday, July 18.