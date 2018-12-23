Spitfire Capital Llc increased Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) stake by 2.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Spitfire Capital Llc acquired 10,000 shares as Gtt Communications Inc (GTT)’s stock declined 27.23%. The Spitfire Capital Llc holds 348,564 shares with $15.13M value, up from 338,564 last quarter. Gtt Communications Inc now has $1.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 944,618 shares traded or 53.86% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 20.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms GTT Comms ‘B’ Rtg; Otlk Negative; Debt Rated ‘B’; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED

Telemus Capital Llc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 53.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Telemus Capital Llc acquired 22,367 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Telemus Capital Llc holds 64,296 shares with $3.13 million value, up from 41,929 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $188.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cisco Systems had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 19. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, November 15. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $52 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 15 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 4 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Deutsche Bank. Nomura downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $50 target in Friday, December 14 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, November 29.

Telemus Capital Llc decreased Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) stake by 7,013 shares to 9,331 valued at $1.11M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd stake by 4,375 shares and now owns 7,511 shares. First Data Corp New was reduced too.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. The insider Goeckeler David sold $1.51M. $1.20M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by WEST STEVEN M. CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, November 23. $3.24M worth of stock was sold by Tan Irving on Friday, September 14. 217,420 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $10.28M were sold by Robbins Charles. Kramer Kelly A. had sold 70,000 shares worth $3.30 million. $1.52M worth of stock was sold by BHATT PRAT on Friday, November 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings.