CURATIVE BIOSCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:CBDX) had a decrease of 91.67% in short interest. CBDX’s SI was 100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 91.67% from 1,200 shares previously. It closed at $0.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 21.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nike Inc now has $114.93B valuation. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending.

Curative Biosciences, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics using hemp-derived Cannabidiol. The company has market cap of $11.05 million. It intends to manufacture and market natural health products and operate in the medical cannabis industry. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Amaize Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Curative Biosciences, Inc. in August 2017.

Among 18 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2.