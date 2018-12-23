Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 59.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 6,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,650 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $457,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 10.92M shares traded or 97.56% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tenaris S A Sponsored Adr (TS) by 23.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 46,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,260 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.04M, down from 196,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenaris S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 4.66M shares traded or 94.11% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 22.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea

Among 23 analysts covering Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Tenaris SA had 52 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital initiated Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) rating on Wednesday, December 20. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $39.0 target. On Thursday, January 11 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Hold” on Wednesday, August 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital given on Friday, November 3. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Tuesday, April 19. UBS upgraded Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) rating on Friday, March 16. UBS has “Hold” rating and $38.0 target. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Thursday, February 11. The stock of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 26 by Cowen & Co. Berenberg initiated Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) on Tuesday, October 11 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, February 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 55.56% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.27 per share. TS’s profit will be $252.99M for 12.37 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Tenaris S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Tenaris S.A. Investors (TS) – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Tenaris SA (TS) Supports Chairman/CEO Paolo Rocca Amid Notebooks Case Decision – StreetInsider.com” published on November 28, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Tenaris S.A. Investors (TS) – Business Wire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Tenaris S.A. (TS) – Business Wire” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TENARIS LOSSES ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Tenaris SA â€“ TS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 31 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Medtronic had 103 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, July 31. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 2 by Bank of America. On Thursday, March 17 the stock rating was initiated by Nomura with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Friday, May 25. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $95 target. The company was maintained on Monday, November 23 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 1 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, May 24. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MDT in report on Wednesday, August 22 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday, August 23 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caprock Gp Inc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 19,522 shares. 686,001 are owned by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. Monarch Cap stated it has 2.64% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Redwood Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 4,035 shares. Bp Public Limited holds 0.51% or 168,000 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Guardian Limited Partnership holds 82,071 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 403,566 shares. Edgar Lomax Va owns 178,375 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada stated it has 19,233 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1.88 million shares. Jacobs & Ca holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 41,641 shares. 17 are owned by Csat Advisory Limited Partnership.