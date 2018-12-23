James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 21.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 16,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,263 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.60 million, up from 75,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 2.77M shares traded or 98.48% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has risen 76.87% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Ops in St. Louis; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Cont Ops EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for California and Canada; 21/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Operations in St. Louis; 05/03/2018 Tenet Announces Governance Enhancements; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Raises FY View To Cont Ops EPS $1.02-EPS $1.75; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – HAS NOW SATISFIED ALL REMAINING OBLIGATIONS TO WCAS UNDER PREVIOUS PUT/CALL AGREEMENTS BETWEEN PARTIES; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 3.5% Position in Tenet

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Volkswagen A G (DIS) by 79.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc bought 107,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 241,520 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.18M, up from 134,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Volkswagen A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53 million shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 10 Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC), Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) – Why Soda’s Decline Represents An Opportunity To Revolutionize The Beverage Sector – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “HCA’s Kingwood Medical Center names Fort Worth exec as new CEO – Houston Business Journal” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “20 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Anheuser’s Labatt, Tilray’s High Park Farms To Research Non-Alcoholic THC, CBD Beverages (NASDAQ:TLRY)(NYSE:BUD) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.38, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 104.99 million shares or 1.54% more from 103.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Associate invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 273,076 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Cna Corporation reported 13,625 shares stake. Loomis Sayles Co LP reported 0% stake. 75,000 were reported by Hussman Strategic Advsrs. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 27,435 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ims Cap Management holds 0% or 660 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 52,187 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 51,900 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 22,700 shares. D E Shaw And Communication accumulated 192,046 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 17,285 shares. Caspian Capital Lp holds 525,000 shares or 19.34% of its portfolio. Convergence Inv Prtnrs reported 81,507 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 763,101 shares.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 88,008 shares to 147,273 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Tre (EDV) by 7,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,412 shares, and cut its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF).

Among 24 analysts covering Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC), 8 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tenet Healthcare Corporation had 91 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, February 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by William Blair. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 19 by Mizuho. Leerink Swann maintained Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) on Wednesday, December 20 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 4 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $19.0 target in Saturday, September 23 report. Goldman Sachs reinitiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 21 report. As per Monday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 16 report. The company was initiated on Wednesday, December 16 by Credit Suisse.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. Parker Mary Jayne also sold $3.44M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, October 3. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 768 shares worth $80,141 on Monday, July 2. Another trade for 140,638 shares valued at $15.05 million was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Does Hulu Go From Here? – Motley Fool” on December 12, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “How Netflix Is Winning Over Top Hollywood Talent – Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “Disney Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “High-speed rail for Disney World? Brightline may have train station there along Orlando-to-Tampa route – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Imperial Capital Upgrades Disney (NYSE:DIS) On ‘Distinct’ 2020 Catalysts – Benzinga” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 7. Rosenblatt upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, January 3 to “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Sunday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, August 5, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, August 8. Loop Capital downgraded the shares of DIS in report on Monday, April 24 to “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Top Pick” on Monday, October 9. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, May 9. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 29 by UBS. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, January 18 by Barclays Capital.