Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 27.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 19,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 89,246 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.53M, up from 69,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 3.45M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 19.21% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY FINDINGS IN GALATHEA WERE CONSISTENT WITH THOSE OBSERVED IN PREVIOUS TRIALS WITH FASENRA; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN AZ: POSITIVE CHMP FOR TAGRISSO FIRST-LINE NSCLC; 21/05/2018 – lnovio Opens Phase 2 Trial for VGX-3100 in Third lndication To Treat HPV — The No. 1 Sexually Transmitted Disease; 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LUYE PHARMA WILL PAY $538M IN CONSIDERATION INCLUDING $260M IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CLOSURE OF TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC FDA Approves Tagrisso As First-Line Treatment; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Has Met Its Second of Two Primary Endpoints; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 60.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 147,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 96,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.55M, down from 243,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 6.73M shares traded or 135.19% up from the average. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has declined 18.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $803.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,498 shares to 22,478 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 4,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,231 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Among 29 analysts covering AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE:AZN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. AstraZeneca plc (ADR) had 51 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, December 11 the stock rating was reinitiated by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) earned “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Friday, September 22. On Monday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Market Perform”. Leerink Swann maintained AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) on Monday, October 23 with “Market Perform” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, December 29 report. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 29 by J.P. Morgan. S&P Research upgraded the shares of AZN in report on Friday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy” on Wednesday, September 2. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, January 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Monday, March 19.

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46B and $64.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8,950 shares to 19,111 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 18 analysts covering Teradyne (NYSE:TER), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Teradyne had 60 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by Sidoti. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Buy” on Thursday, December 17. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, September 21. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 28 report. Credit Suisse maintained Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) rating on Thursday, October 25. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $34 target. The rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform” on Tuesday, January 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, November 20. As per Friday, July 28, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

