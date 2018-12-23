TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) At $10.61 Forms Top; Blackberry Limited (BB) SI Decreased By 11.45%

TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) formed multiple top with $10.93 target or 3.00% above today’s $10.61 share price. TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) has $2.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 2.82M shares traded or 406.96% up from the average. TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) has risen 2.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical TERP News: 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC – NET LOSS PER SHARE FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $1.02; 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER 4Q NET OPER REV. $135.5M; 21/05/2018 – TerraForm Power Reports Receipt of Nasdaq Letter; 29/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER HAD FILED FOR $400M SHRS SHELF FOR HLDRS; 08/03/2018 TERRAFORM POWER 4Q ADJ EBITDA $99M, EST. $95.7M; 01/05/2018 – TerraForm Power 1Q EPS 56c; 09/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER 4Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – TerraForm Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – REFILE-TERRAFORM POWER INC – REV FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $136 MLN VS $135 MLN – SEC FILING (ADDS DROPPED WORD ‘MLN’); 11/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC SAYS IS UNABLE TO TIMELY FILE ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has declined 23.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. Some Historical BB News: 22/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY AND JAGUAR LAND ROVER SIGN COLLABORATIVE SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 22/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY, JAGUAR LAND ROVER SIGN COLLABORATIVE SUPPLY PACT; 07/03/2018 – BlackBerry's Facebook Suit Is Latest Salvo in Patent Battle; 16/04/2018 – 'Somebody should make' a new BlackBerry-like phone, says BlackBerry CEO John Chen Not him. But somebody; 15/03/2018 – BlackBerry and John Chen Agree to Contract Extension; 22/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY LIMITED: BLACKBERRY, JAGUAR LAND ROVER SIGN; 06/03/2018 $BB.CA, FB: Blackberry files patent infringement against $FB – ! $BB.CA $FB; 22/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY CEO TELEVISION INTERVIEW ENDS; 22/03/2018 – BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover EVs

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services firm in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.79 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees . It currently has negative earnings. The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools.

More notable recent BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Street Debates BlackBerry’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:BB) – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackBerry Q3 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackBerry Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackBerry +3.4% after Q3 beat; reaffirms outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Bull Case For BlackBerry: ‘Licensing, IP And Other’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 64.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by TerraForm Power, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. TerraForm Power had 4 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) on Wednesday, September 12 to “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, August 15, the company rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, September 28 with “Hold”.