E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 71.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.15 million, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 7.24M shares traded or 177.71% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cigna to Buy Express Scripts in $52 Billion Health Care Deal; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Cigna On Watch Neg. On Express Scripts Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Cigna joins healthcare deal frenzy; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Cigna Buying Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – CIGNA HAS OBTAINED FULLY COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, INC. AND BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ, LTD; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Places Cigna on Rating Watch Negative on Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 76.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 5,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,849 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27M, up from 6,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 14.35 million shares traded or 84.58% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.21 million activity. $605,253 worth of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) shares were sold by Triplett Michael W. Sadler Jason D sold $4.51M worth of stock or 21,189 shares.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76M and $263.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,697 shares to 15,210 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $512,776 activity. $999,496 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was bought by Craighead Martin S.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $334.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 980 shares to 666 shares, valued at $275,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,865 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

