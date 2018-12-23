Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 21.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.69 million, down from 43,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 14.35M shares traded or 84.58% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 371,432 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.39M, up from 364,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.42. About 7.33M shares traded or 97.33% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US

Among 21 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive.

More recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR), Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Insurers Get Behind In-Cab Video Systems, Even If Drivers Don't Always Want To – Benzinga" on December 18, 2018.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Up 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq" on November 22, 2018

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 13.76% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.19B for 18.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive.

