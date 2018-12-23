White Elm Capital Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 2.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc sold 311 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 12,703 shares with $25.44 million value, down from 13,014 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $673.53B valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – GoDaddy Goes All-In on AWS; 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 19/05/2018 – One Small Rancher’s Big Role in Saving Brazil’s Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 27/04/2018 – Amazon also announced it would raise the price of its Prime membership to $119 per year; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 7.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 16,233 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 20.20%. The Texas Permanent School Fund holds 197,527 shares with $8.01M value, down from 213,760 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $22.65B valuation. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 21.14M shares traded or 84.72% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on January, 22 before the open. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 28.30% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.53 per share. HAL’s profit will be $332.90M for 17.01 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ellington Group Limited Liability Company owns 8,000 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Lc has 34 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 6,619 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 3.27 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hanson & Doremus Inv has 0.05% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Mar Vista Prtn Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.02% or 634,507 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corp has 0.15% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1.28 million shares. North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Boys Arnold & reported 0.03% stake. Oppenheimer And Inc has invested 0.06% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 490,905 shares in its portfolio. Opportunities Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 6.13% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 23,051 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Halliburton had 14 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, July 24. As per Tuesday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Tuesday, July 24. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $59 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, June 25. The rating was downgraded by Cleveland to “Neutral” on Thursday, October 18. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 11 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HAL in report on Tuesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. Beaty Anne L. also sold $43,838 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) shares. 15,989 Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) shares with value of $648,034 were sold by Brown James S. On Tuesday, December 11 the insider Pope Lawrence J sold $93,680.

Texas Permanent School Fund increased Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 2,400 shares to 14,600 valued at $5.37M in 2018Q3. It also upped Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) stake by 21,856 shares and now owns 187,525 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) was raised too.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset LP invested in 968 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability invested in 335 shares. Congress Asset Ma has 1.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Crosslink Cap owns 3,713 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Round Table Svcs reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 173 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Capital (Trc) has 0.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,862 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt reported 3,806 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability Com holds 1.54% or 9,688 shares. Highvista Strategies invested in 2,400 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Synovus Corp stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coastline Tru stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nomura Holdings Incorporated invested in 149,168 shares. Transamerica Fin Advisors stated it has 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hodges Cap has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

White Elm Capital Llc increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 12,600 shares to 56,000 valued at $12.62 million in 2018Q3. It also upped American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 6,992 shares and now owns 60,930 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69M worth of stock. $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P. Another trade for 2,028 shares valued at $3.87M was sold by Olsavsky Brian T. WILKE JEFFREY A sold 2,000 shares worth $3.92 million. The insider Blackburn Jeffrey M sold 2,054 shares worth $3.90M. 437 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $687,447 were sold by Reynolds Shelley. On Thursday, November 15 Zapolsky David sold $3.02 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,929 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 23 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 16. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $2100 target in Friday, July 27 report. JP Morgan maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Bank of America. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 13. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 27. The company was maintained on Monday, September 10 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 13 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Friday, July 27.