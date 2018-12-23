Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 6.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 35,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 509,320 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.29M, down from 544,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.76. About 1.47 million shares traded or 94.91% up from the average. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has risen 25.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 1.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 4,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 419,100 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.27M, down from 423,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.31. About 2.09 million shares traded or 90.05% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 31.30% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.37 in 2018Q2.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 48,000 shares to 356,504 shares, valued at $36.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd Reg (NYSE:TEL) by 22,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $28.62M for 36.10 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.24 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $112,500 was sold by Jacobsen S. Chris. $264,393 worth of stock was sold by PARKER JAMES F on Wednesday, October 31. Thompson Douglas W. had sold 10,000 shares worth $687,500.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 24 insider sales for $22.34 million activity. $531,296 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares were sold by LEAHY CHRISTINE A. On Thursday, December 6 TROKA MATTHEW A. sold $564,727 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 6,139 shares. Shares for $1.37M were sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M. Another trade for 2,421 shares valued at $216,074 was made by KULEVICH FREDERICK J. on Monday, November 12. 16,667 shares valued at $1.48M were sold by Richards Thomas E on Wednesday, November 14. ECKROTE DOUGLAS E sold $876,910 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2.

Among 12 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $766.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 12,220 shares to 671,948 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) by 22,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).