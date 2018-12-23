The Blockchain – based Salt Lending (SALT) dropped $-0.00863685880000004 on December 22-23

Salt Lending (SALT) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.00863685880000004 or -3.30% trading at $0.2531169987. According to International Cryptocoin Experts, Salt Lending (SALT) eyes $0.27842869857 target on the road to $0.675995758614861. SALT last traded at HuobiPro exchange. It had high of $0.2679870622 and low of $0.2485948698 for December 22-23. The open was $0.2617538575.

Salt Lending (SALT) is up 1.21% in the last 30 days from $0.2501 per coin. Its down -41.33% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.4314 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago SALT traded at $1.95. SALT has 120.00 million coins mined giving it $30.37 million market cap. Salt Lending maximum coins available are 120.00M. SALT uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 28/07/2017.

SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets.

The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit.