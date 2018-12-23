The Blockchain – based Sense Token (SENSE) had 61.65% increase in 24 hours

It was good day for Sense Token (SENSE), as it jumped by $0.002150696 or 61.65%, touching $0.00563902. Global Crypto Experts believe that Sense Token (SENSE) is looking for the $0.006202922 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.011550696836026. The highest price was $0.00563902 and lowest of $0.003488324 for December 22-23. The open was $0.003488324. It last traded at Ethermium exchange.

For a month, Sense Token (SENSE) tokens went up 148.96% from $0.002265 for coin. For 100 days SENSE is down -1.47% from $0.005723. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Sense Token (SENSE) has 663.64M coins mined with the market cap $3.74 million. It has 1000.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 17/08/2017. The Crypto SENSE has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Sensay provides a decentralized, transparent, interoperable messaging platform enabling anyone to chat and transact freely across centralized messaging applications. The Sense Token is based on the Ethereum blockchain and it enable users to earn rewards for their conversational contributions across the Sensay platform and other applications.