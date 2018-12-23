The Blockchain – powered Bitcoin Supreme (BTCS*) had -0.02% decline during a day

It was bad day for Bitcoin Supreme (BTCS*), as it declined by $-1.31179999999891E-06 or -0.02%, touching $0.0082328568. International Crypto Experts believe that Bitcoin Supreme (BTCS*) is looking for the $0.00905614248 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $0.0192745900788453. The highest price was $0.0082341686 and lowest of $0.0082328568 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0082341686. It last traded at TradeSatoshi exchange.

For a month, Bitcoin Supreme (BTCS*) tokens went down -68.49% from $0.02613 for coin. For 100 days BTCS* is down -98.68% from $0.626. It traded at $0.9094 200 days ago. Bitcoin Supreme (BTCS*) has 14.79 million coins mined with the market cap $121,771. It has 21.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 05/04/2018. The Crypto BTCS* has PoS proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

Bitcoin Supreme is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.