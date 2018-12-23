The Blockchain – powered Loki (LOKI) fell down by -2.56% on December 22-23

Loki (LOKI) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.00590727099999999 or -2.56% trading at $0.2250059154. According to International Cryptocoin Analysts, Loki (LOKI) eyes $0.24750650694 target on the road to $0.368820284010587. LOKI last traded at Cryptopia exchange. It had high of $0.2416277538 and low of $0.2245577776 for December 22-23. The open was $0.2309131864.

Loki (LOKI) is down -28.95% in the last 30 days from $0.3167 per coin. Its up 8.86% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.2067 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago LOKI traded at $0.00 (non existent). LOKI has 19.15M coins mined giving it $4.31M market cap. Loki maximum coins available are 150.00M. LOKI uses CryptoNight Heavy algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 25/02/2018.

Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.