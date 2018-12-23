The Blockchain – powered TE-FOOD (TFD) had -1.60% drop for a day

TE-FOOD (TFD) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.000196635000000001 or -1.60% trading at $0.012125825. According to International Cryptocoin Experts, TE-FOOD (TFD) eyes $0.0133384075 target on the road to $0.0207050999156009. TFD last traded at Kucoin exchange. It had high of $0.01428881 and low of $0.0117981 for December 22-23. The open was $0.01232246.

TE-FOOD (TFD) is up 52.14% in the last 30 days from $0.00797 per coin. Its up 21.97% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.009942 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago TFD traded at $0.02537. TFD has 500.00M coins mined giving it $6.06M market cap. TE-FOOD maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. TFD uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 14/09/2017.

TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It’s a ready product with live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers, and handles 400,000 transactions every day.

TFOOD is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the TE-FOOD platform.