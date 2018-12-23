The Crypto Bitspace (BSX) went up by 20.00% during a day

It was good day for Bitspace (BSX), as it jumped by $4.07382999999999E-05 or 20.00%, touching $0.0002444298. Cryptocoin Experts believe that Bitspace (BSX) is looking for the $0.00026887278 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $0.000622485582620398. The highest price was $0.0006110745 and lowest of $0.0002036915 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0002036915. It last traded at Graviex exchange.

For a month, Bitspace (BSX) tokens went up 87.59% from $0.0001303 for coin. For 100 days BSX is down -5.77% from $0.0002594. It traded at $0.004674 200 days ago. Bitspace (BSX) has 13.36 million coins mined with the market cap $3,265. It has 50.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 19/03/2018. The Crypto BSX has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under NIST5 algorithm.

Bitspace is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Nist5 algorithm.