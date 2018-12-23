The Crypto coin Cloud (CLD) fell by -20.99% during a day

It was bad day for Cloud (CLD), as it declined by $-0.000223108 or -20.99%, touching $0.000839936. Top Crypto Experts believe that Cloud (CLD) is looking for the $0.0009239296 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.00169946061186624. The highest price was $0.001063044 and lowest of $0.000839936 for December 22-23. The open was $0.001063044. It last traded at LiveCoin exchange.

For a month, Cloud (CLD) tokens went down -22.66% from $0.001086 for coin. For 100 days CLD is down -94.09% from $0.01421. It traded at $0.05239 200 days ago. Cloud (CLD) has 60.00M coins mined with the market cap $50,396. It has 60.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 25/07/2017. The Crypto CLD has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Cloudwithme is a platform that provides hosting solutions for cloud services. Cloudwithme will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a decentralized cloud services ecosystem. Taking advantage of a peer-to-peer network to manage the hosting of cloud services and smart contract’s features.

The Cloud token (CLD) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to distribute pro-rata payments to the Crowd Cloud providers.