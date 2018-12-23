The Crypto coin Dent (DENT) had 3.70% step up in 24 hours

It was good day for Dent (DENT), as it jumped by $4.07417E-05 or 3.70%, touching $0.0011407676. Global Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Dent (DENT) is looking for the $0.00125484436 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $0.00238007380545436. The highest price was $0.0011407676 and lowest of $0.0010592842 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0011000259. It last traded at Binance exchange.

For a month, Dent (DENT) tokens went down -6.19% from $0.001216 for coin. For 100 days DENT is down -48.26% from $0.002205. It traded at $0.008964 200 days ago. Dent (DENT) has 100.00 billion coins mined with the market cap $114.08 million. It has 100.00 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 12/07/2017. The Crypto DENT has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It’s based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.