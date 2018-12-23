The Crypto coin Horizen (ZEN) moved up $0.171287759999999 on December 22-23

Horizen (ZEN) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.171287759999999 or 3.12% trading at $5.6688092. According to Global Cryptocoin Experts, Horizen (ZEN) eyes $6.23569012 target on the road to $9.16993191950672. ZEN last traded at OKEX exchange. It had high of $5.709592 and low of $5.40779928 for December 22-23. The open was $5.49752144.

Horizen (ZEN) is down -26.76% in the last 30 days from $7.74 per coin. Its down -64.66% in the last 100 days since when traded at $16.04 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago ZEN traded at $22.81. ZEN has 4.82M coins mined giving it $27.30 million market cap. Horizen maximum coins available are 21.00 million. ZEN uses Equihash algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 09/03/2017.

Zencash rebranded to Horizen maintaining all of the project goals. It is a payment platform that aims to be a secure and useful privacy coin, offering users zero-knowledge proof shielded transactions over an end-to-end encrypted network provided by compensated secure nodes. The project launched as a fork of Zcash technology using zk-SNARKs, but is building out in a direction focusing on usability, grassroots community involvement, and a self-funding treasury model that compensates stakeholders for continued network improvements and growth.

The ZEN token is a cryptographic currency developed by Horizen. It is a privacy cryptocurrency that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them when using the Horizen platform.