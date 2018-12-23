The Crypto Stellar (XLM) rose by 5.44% in 24 hours

It was good day for Stellar (XLM), as it jumped by $0.0064 or 5.44%, touching $0.1241. Global Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Stellar (XLM) is looking for the $0.13651 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.218006387669503. The highest price was $0.1243 and lowest of $0.1155 for December 22-23. The open was $0.1177. It last traded at Kraken exchange. Aproximately 7.15M XLM worth $858,267 was traded.

For a month, Stellar (XLM) tokens went down -31.36% from $0.1808 for coin. For 100 days XLM is down -38.35% from $0.2013. It traded at $0.298 200 days ago. Stellar (XLM) has 19.16 billion coins mined with the market cap $2.38 billion. It has 100.80B coins in circulation. It was founded on 19/07/2013. The Crypto XLM has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Stellar is public infrastructure for money.

Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar brings the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.

Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses. Help better the world’s financial infrastructure by participating in our community or by building on Stellar.