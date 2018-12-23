The Cryptocurrency Elastic (XEL) had 0.80% step up in 24 hours

Elastic (XEL) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.000285178600000005 or 0.80% trading at $0.035851024. According to Global Cryptocoin Experts, Elastic (XEL) eyes $0.0394361264 target on the road to $0.0640927553689878. XEL last traded at Upbit exchange. It had high of $0.0367472996 and low of $0.03462883 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0355658454.

Elastic (XEL) is down -4.58% in the last 30 days from $0.03757 per coin. Its down -47.56% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.06836 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago XEL traded at $0.2528. XEL has 91.68M coins mined giving it $3.29 million market cap. Elastic maximum coins available are 100.00M. XEL uses algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 08/06/2017.

Elastic is an open-source project that provides the infastructure for a decentralized supercomputer. r, designed to carry out arbitrary tasks over the internet. Those who need computational resources, model their problem using Elastic’s programming language (Elastic PL) and broadcast it on the network, along with a certain amount of XEL coins. The Elastic miners are then motivated to offer their computational resources in exchange for a portion of those XEL coins.

Elastic offers potential buyers a large parallel computation cluster composed of many CPUs and GPUs supplied by the miners. The network is powered by its own PoW cryptocurrency (XEL) and provides a market-based mechanism to buy and sell computational resources.