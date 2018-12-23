The Cryptocurrency Endor Protocol Token (EDR*) had -12.03% drop for a day

Endor Protocol Token (EDR*) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.004183047 or -12.03% trading at $0.030592629. According to Crypto Analysts, Endor Protocol Token (EDR*) eyes $0.0336518919 target on the road to $0.0582021370323628. EDR* last traded at Kucoin exchange. It had high of $0.0419616 and low of $0.030592629 for December 22-23. The open was $0.034775676.

Endor Protocol Token (EDR*) is up 4.16% in the last 30 days from $0.02937 per coin. Its down -40.77% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.05165 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago EDR* traded at $0.00 (non existent). EDR* has 1.50 billion coins mined giving it $45.89 million market cap. Endor Protocol Token maximum coins available are 1.50B. EDR* uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 28/05/2018.

Endor Protocol is a blockchain-based ecosystem that provides automated and accurate analytics predictions for individuals and businesses.

EDR is an ERC20 utility token used by Endor customers to pay for predictions.