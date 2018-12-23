The Cryptocurrency Insights Network (INSTAR) sheds by -12.17% on December 22-23

Insights Network (INSTAR) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.0011611916 or -12.17% trading at $0.008381287. According to Crypto Analysts, Insights Network (INSTAR) eyes $0.0092194157 target on the road to $0.0201773943792428. INSTAR last traded at Bibox exchange. It had high of $0.009639463 and low of $0.0083563856 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0095424786.

Insights Network (INSTAR) is up 28.37% in the last 30 days from $0.006529 per coin. Its down -11.03% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00942 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago INSTAR traded at $0.04321. INSTAR has 221.87M coins mined giving it $1.86 million market cap. Insights Network maximum coins available are 210.33 million. INSTAR uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 28/02/2018.

Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it.

INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem.