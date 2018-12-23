The Cryptocurrency Libra Credit (LBA) fell down by -0.26% on December 22-23

It was bad day for Libra Credit (LBA), as it declined by $-4.07648000000024E-05 or -0.26%, touching $0.0157352128. Top Crypto Experts believe that Libra Credit (LBA) is looking for the $0.01730873408 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.0272710754160974. The highest price was $0.0159390368 and lowest of $0.0151645056 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0157759776. It last traded at HuobiPro exchange.

For a month, Libra Credit (LBA) tokens went down -30.86% from $0.02276 for coin. For 100 days LBA is down -33.52% from $0.02367. It traded at $0.2103 200 days ago. Libra Credit (LBA) has 1000.00M coins mined with the market cap $15.74 million. It has 1000.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 12/04/2018. The Crypto LBA has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Libra Credit is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Libra Credit ecosystem.