Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Ca (CA) stake by 40.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 21,700 shares as Ca (CA)’s stock 0.00%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 31,338 shares with $1.38 million value, down from 53,038 last quarter. Ca now has $18.58 billion valuation. It closed at $44.44 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CA News: 08/05/2018 – CA Inc 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 08/05/2018 – CA SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.75 TO $2.81, EST. $2.73; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 08/05/2018 – CA Inc Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Management Associates Recognizes CA’s Leadership in Enterprise Hybrid Cloud Management; 08/05/2018 – CA Inc 4Q Net $207M; 08/05/2018 – CA 4Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.08B; 19/03/2018 – Enhancements to CA Veracode Verified Program Validates Secure Coding for DevOps and Agile Processes; 08/05/2018 – CA Inc 4Q EPS 49c; 08/05/2018 – CA Inc Sees FY Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.81

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) formed H&S with $100.30 target or 8.00% below today’s $109.02 share price. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) has $4.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $109.02. About 636,986 shares traded or 170.79% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 5.70% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – CONFIRMED UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING A POSSIBLE SALE, FOR LONDON-BASED CHAUCER; 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $121; 03/04/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue First Quarter Financial Results on May 2; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.57; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of First Quarter Catastrophes; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/03/2018 – Hanover Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $671.9M

Among 4 analysts covering CA (NASDAQ:CA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CA had 4 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Thursday, July 12 to “Market Perform”. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Thursday, July 12. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Bernstein. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 17.

More notable recent CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Broadcom, HCL Sign Preferred Services Deal Post CA Buyout – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Piedmont Closes on Sale of 800 North Brand in CA and Expands Boston Presence with Acquisition of 25 Burlington Mall Road in Burlington Submarket – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Alphabet Reportedly Testing Driverless Truck in California – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher’s Buyout to Fortify California Footprint – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Broadcom: Acquisition Of CA Will Boost Stock Price By 13% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stake by 13,723 shares to 197,098 valued at $16.91M in 2018Q3. It also upped Src Energy stake by 491,673 shares and now owns 605,173 shares. Dr Horton (NYSE:DHI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold CA shares while 173 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 263.80 million shares or 5.06% less from 277.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.08% invested in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA). Brinker Cap holds 159,660 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 1.45M shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA). Fdx Advsr reported 24,072 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited owns 57,984 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 452,113 shares. Longfellow Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2.03% stake. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA). Shelton holds 38,897 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt invested in 19,911 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Pinnacle Finance Prtn Incorporated owns 1,232 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA). Cibc Asset reported 50,715 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.79 million activity. Shares for $4.16 million were sold by Pronsati Paul L.. $628,077 worth of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) was sold by Sayed Ayman.