The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Is At $35.77 Formed Wedge; HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) formed wedge down with $34.70 target or 3.00% below today’s $35.77 share price. The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) has $11.71B valuation. The stock decreased 3.35% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 1.03M shares traded or 40.84% up from the average. The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has declined 7.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.37% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. HealthEquity had 9 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, December 6 by SunTrust. Wells Fargo maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, December 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of HQY in report on Tuesday, September 4 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, September 5. The company was downgraded on Thursday, September 6 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) rating on Wednesday, September 5. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $105 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, September 10 with “Outperform”. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) rating on Tuesday, December 18. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $82 target. See HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) latest ratings:

18/12/2018 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight New Target: $82 Upgrade

07/12/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $100 New Target: $90 Maintain

06/12/2018 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $105 New Target: $90 Downgrade

06/12/2018 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $80 New Target: $82 Maintain

10/09/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $85 New Target: $105 Maintain

06/09/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $84 New Target: $105 Downgrade

05/09/2018 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $68 New Target: $80 Maintain

05/09/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $84 New Target: $105 Maintain

04/09/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $90 New Target: $105 Maintain

Analysts await The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 70.10% or $1.43 from last year’s $2.04 per share. LSXMA’s profit will be $199.68M for 14.66 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by The Liberty SiriusXM Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.91% EPS growth.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.45 billion. The Company’s services and products include healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It has a 52 P/E ratio. The firm also offers online-only investment advisory services through HealthEquity Advisor, a Web tool; and healthcare incentives that enable its employer partners and health plan partners to offer, and its members to earn, financial incentives for participation in wellness programs.