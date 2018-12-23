Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Westlake Chemica (WLK) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.32 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chemica for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.4. About 826,198 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 32.76% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO SAYS VINYLS INVESTMENT CASE ‘GETTING CLOSER’; 28/03/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $125 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 1.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 2,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 256,303 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.56 million, up from 253,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.79. About 4.06 million shares traded or 128.71% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $488.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communic (NYSE:VZ) by 22,000 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,000 shares, and cut its stake in A.

Among 21 analysts covering Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Westlake Chemical had 78 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, November 8 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, September 26. Wells Fargo maintained Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) on Wednesday, September 27 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 17 by Cowen & Co. As per Wednesday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Alembic maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13000 target in Monday, May 14 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Friday, October 13. The rating was initiated by Tudor Pickering with “Hold” on Friday, October 14. The rating was maintained by Alembic with “Buy” on Thursday, August 3. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, December 7.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.33, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold WLK shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.68 million shares or 6.84% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bokf Na owns 29,302 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0.01% or 298,530 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 16,203 shares. Tortoise Advsrs Lc holds 21 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Com accumulated 0.04% or 5,887 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 220,268 shares. Contravisory Inv Management has invested 1.64% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 60,521 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc stated it has 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Synovus Fincl reported 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Avalon Advisors Ltd holds 102,936 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Bessemer Gru Incorporated Inc has 320 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap Management Corporation has 0.02% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK).

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 859,687 shares to 148,973 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 26,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $39.04 million activity. 125,520 shares valued at $31.07M were sold by CASPER MARC N on Monday, October 1. 4,772 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shares with value of $1.14 million were sold by Jacks Tyler. $4.26 million worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was sold by Herrema Gregory J. on Thursday, November 29.

Among 19 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 72 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TMO in report on Friday, July 13 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Cleveland given on Thursday, October 18. On Thursday, January 7 the stock rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 26 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 6. As per Monday, December 4, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $17500 target in Thursday, July 13 report. As per Wednesday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 22 by Jefferies. The firm has “Americas Conviction Buy List” rating given on Tuesday, December 8 by Goldman Sachs.