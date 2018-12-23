Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) by 27.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 18,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.04M, up from 68,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Benchmark Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 1.10 million shares traded or 99.97% up from the average. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 24.45% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 1.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,081 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.94M, down from 99,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.79. About 4.06 million shares traded or 128.71% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BHE shares while 48 reduced holdings.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $142.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 5,720 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 14,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,493 shares, and cut its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $3.19 EPS, up 14.34% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.79 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 16.91 P/E if the $3.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.76% EPS growth.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $39.04 million activity. Another trade for 1,100 shares valued at $277,176 was made by Jacks Tyler on Tuesday, December 4. $31.07 million worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shares were sold by CASPER MARC N. The insider Williamson Stephen sold $2.29M.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $662.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 21,290 shares to 70,513 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 9,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 41 investors sold TMO shares while 434 reduced holdings.

