Third Point Has Lowered Lennar (LEN) Stake; ALS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (CPBLF) Shorts Up By 21.93%

Third Point Llc decreased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 13.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Third Point Llc sold 830,000 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock declined 18.88%. The Third Point Llc holds 5.17 million shares with $241.39 million value, down from 6.00 million last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $12.58B valuation. The stock decreased 4.70% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 7.07 million shares traded or 36.08% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 33.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Lennar had 12 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 27 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 27 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 29 by Wedbush. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, October 15. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, October 22. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Friday, October 5 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 27 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 4 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 14.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.98 million activity. 20,000 Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) shares with value of $1.04M were sold by JAFFE JONATHAN M.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on January, 9. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 50.39% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.29 per share. LEN’s profit will be $626.32M for 5.02 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.57% EPS growth.

Third Point Llc increased Worldpay Inc stake by 150,000 shares to 3.05M valued at $308.87 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 400,000 shares and now owns 2.40M shares. Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 47 investors sold LEN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 271.84 million shares or 1.78% less from 276.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ulysses invested in 1.61% or 440,819 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.01% or 118,313 shares. Amer Assets Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 57,870 shares stake. Bbt Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 17,905 shares. Next Fincl Group Inc accumulated 354 shares. 80,023 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Long Pond Capital LP has invested 5.83% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.03% or 2.38M shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Management reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Signaturefd Limited holds 9,065 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 14,685 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 543,334 were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. Northern Corporation accumulated 3.13 million shares. Samlyn Capital Limited Company holds 0.23% or 214,110 shares.