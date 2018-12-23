Renaissance Group Llc increased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 9.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 563,394 shares with $27.04 million value, up from 513,394 last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $5.54B valuation. The stock decreased 4.23% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 1.66M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has declined 20.30% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F

Third Point Llc increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 12.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Third Point Llc acquired 400,000 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 26.02%. The Third Point Llc holds 3.50 million shares with $279.90 million value, up from 3.10M last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $39.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 14.24 million shares traded or 77.97% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – CONSTANTIN BAACK HANDS OVER CFO POSITION,CONCENTRATES ON SHIPPING DIVISION ON MANAGEMENT BOARD; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q CAPEX $748M; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C; 25/04/2018 – ABDULLAH YAVAS’S TERM AS TURKEY MPC MEMBER WAS SET TO EXPIRE

Since August 17, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $100,833 activity. $100,630 worth of stock was bought by URKIEL WILLIAM S on Friday, August 17. On Monday, November 19 the insider Beaver David A. sold $24,759. Funk Andrea J. bought 592 shares worth $24,962.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.58, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 143.19 million shares or 14.79% more from 124.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 28,591 shares. Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 4,200 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Advsr has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Madison Invest stated it has 0.5% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Ameriprise stated it has 164,648 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc stated it has 4,250 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 174,325 shares. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management has 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Nordea Investment owns 2.85M shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Skylands Ltd has invested 0.39% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Renaissance Gp Ltd holds 0.95% or 563,394 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Grand Jean Cap Incorporated reported 89,742 shares. Alphamark Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 400 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Crown Holdings had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, October 19. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 19. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Friday, November 9 by Bank of America. The stock of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 23 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, July 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, November 12. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 19 by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 24. The stock of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 22.

Renaissance Group Llc decreased Cnooc Limited (NYSE:CEO) stake by 22,678 shares to 93,609 valued at $18.49M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) stake by 8,368 shares and now owns 112,225 shares. Check Point Software Technol G (NASDAQ:CHKP) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 9 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, October 16 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Tuesday, November 20 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of MPC in report on Thursday, December 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 3. Citigroup maintained the shares of MPC in report on Friday, September 7 with “Buy” rating.

Third Point Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 125,000 shares to 500,000 valued at $79.52 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dowdupont Inc stake by 2.15M shares and now owns 12.15M shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $372,990 activity. 3,500 shares valued at $217,490 were bought by DAVIS STEVEN A on Friday, December 14.