BW LPG LTD. ORDINARY SHARES BERMUDA (OTCMKTS:BWLLF) had a decrease of 0.79% in short interest. BWLLF’s SI was 252,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.79% from 254,600 shares previously. It closed at $4.4661 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased Gentex Corp (GNTX) stake by 888.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Thomas Story & Son Llc acquired 138,635 shares as Gentex Corp (GNTX)’s stock declined 11.63%. The Thomas Story & Son Llc holds 154,231 shares with $3.31M value, up from 15,596 last quarter. Gentex Corp now has $5.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 4.39M shares traded or 78.65% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 1.86% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $578,762 activity. On Thursday, September 27 Downing Steven R sold $384,498 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 17,863 shares. The insider Boehm Neil sold $85,671. 1,000 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $20,406 were bought by Starkoff Kathleen. 6,000 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $128,999 were sold by Nash Kevin C.

More important recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentex Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “OSK vs. GNTX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq”, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentex Appoints Joe Matthews Diversity Officer Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: NUE, DCI, LYB, NSP, GNTX – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 34 investors sold GNTX shares while 137 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 213.83 million shares or 3.48% less from 221.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Sterling Cap Management Lc accumulated 4.37 million shares or 0.85% of the stock. Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability owns 154,231 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 2,165 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 0% or 25,184 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company invested in 0.03% or 71,240 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.05% or 386,483 shares. 73,700 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Moreover, Northstar Advsr Limited Company has 1.2% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Cls Invs Limited Co reported 145 shares stake. First Republic Inv Inc has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). North Point Port Managers Oh has 681,387 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 40,768 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Gentex had 4 analyst reports since October 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Monday, October 22 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, October 22 by BMO Capital Markets.