Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 1.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc acquired 7,509 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock declined 4.48%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 710,389 shares with $36.63 million value, up from 702,880 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $157.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77 million shares traded or 181.45% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL)

Thomas White International Ltd increased Sina Corp Ord (SINA) stake by 49.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Thomas White International Ltd acquired 11,624 shares as Sina Corp Ord (SINA)’s stock declined 3.56%. The Thomas White International Ltd holds 35,119 shares with $2.44M value, up from 23,495 last quarter. Sina Corp Ord now has $3.81B valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.27. About 868,971 shares traded or 10.66% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 34.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M

Thomas White International Ltd decreased Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) stake by 1,882 shares to 6,811 valued at $1.74M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) stake by 4,695 shares and now owns 4,600 shares. Wns Holdings Limited (NYSE:WNS) was reduced too.

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SINA Shares Strong Growth on Weibo Ad Gains – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SINA Corp. Revises Net Revenue Guidance – Quick Facts – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sina Q3: Portal Losses Partially Offset A Great Quarter And The Medium-Term Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 28, 2018 : RY, TIF, SJM, BURL, WB, SINA, DKS, CHS, ATKR, BITA, JILL, SPWH – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How The Pieces Add Up: XITK Targets $110 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold SINA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.47 million shares or 4.55% less from 43.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9,742 shares. 555,989 were reported by Deutsche Bank Ag. British Columbia Inv Corp holds 0.02% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) or 29,800 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 62,012 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 67,504 shares. Shell Asset Comm reported 0.03% stake. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Il invested in 3.3% or 257,054 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Comerica Bancorp holds 4,151 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 27,618 were accumulated by Nomura. 122,244 were reported by Swiss Natl Bank. Boston Ptnrs has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA).

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,247 shares to 106,516 valued at $24.05M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 3,533 shares and now owns 55,561 shares. Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Oracle had 11 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Tuesday, September 18. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $55 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Tuesday, September 18 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, June 29 by Nomura. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 28. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 3 by Evercore. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 18 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, September 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, September 18. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 7 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ledyard Fincl Bank invested 1.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Putnam Invests Limited Com invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Rand Wealth Ltd Company holds 0.19% or 32,752 shares. The Ohio-based Valmark Advisers has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Richard Bernstein Limited Liability owns 279,487 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Century Companies owns 7.14 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Coldstream Capital Mngmt accumulated 14,259 shares. Davidson Investment accumulated 8,771 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cardinal Capital holds 225,788 shares. Alphamark Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Republic Investment Mgmt owns 1.46 million shares. Olstein Cap Lp owns 183,000 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Proshare Lc accumulated 580,829 shares. Estabrook Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hyman Charles D reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).