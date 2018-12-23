Among 3 analysts covering St Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. St Modwen Properties PLC had 9 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Numis Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 3 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 19 by Liberum Capital. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Tuesday, July 3 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 15 by Peel Hunt. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of SMP in report on Monday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, July 3 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital given on Monday, December 17. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, December 5 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Friday, July 20 with “Buy”. See St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) latest ratings:

Thomas White International Ltd decreased Intuit Inc (INTU) stake by 36.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Thomas White International Ltd sold 3,875 shares as Intuit Inc (INTU)’s stock declined 7.98%. The Thomas White International Ltd holds 6,760 shares with $1.54 million value, down from 10,635 last quarter. Intuit Inc now has $48.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.25% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $185.81. About 3.32M shares traded or 83.59% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.33, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 8 investors sold St. Modwen Properties PLC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.51 million shares or 2.93% less from 18.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Mutual Of America Lc has 0% invested in St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 81 shares in its portfolio. 306,156 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 611 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 10,984 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 12,701 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc reported 0.01% in St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP). Strs Ohio invested in 18,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invests stated it has 0% of its portfolio in St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) for 5,685 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 0% or 34,452 shares. 15,914 were accumulated by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 25,778 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) for 4,668 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) for 8 shares.

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in and develops residential and commercial land properties in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 869.86 million GBP. The firm develops primarily industrial, leisure, residential, mixed use/new community, business park, and town centre/retail projects; and rents income producing properties to multinational businesses and sole traders, as well as manages properties. It has a 16.82 P/E ratio. It owns and manages 6,000 acre land bank.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $328,690 activity. Shares for $36,358 were sold by Broccole Carmine Joseph. On Thursday, October 11 Nicholas Ray sold $43,650 worth of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) or 1,000 shares. 450 shares were sold by Tesoro Thomas, worth $19,769 on Monday, October 22. Another trade for 925 shares valued at $40,756 was made by BURKS DALE on Thursday, October 11. $44,254 worth of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) shares were sold by Sills Eric. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $44,140 was sold by SILLS LAWRENCE I.

The stock decreased 1.41% or GBX 5.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 391.8. About 382,061 shares traded or 52.42% up from the average. St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 28/03/2018 – Standard Motor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During Standard® “Back to Basics” Sweepstakes; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 19/04/2018 – DJ Standard Motor Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMP); 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 70C; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 612.50% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.08 per share. INTU’s profit will be $147.93 million for 81.50 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,000.00% EPS growth.

Thomas White International Ltd increased Cognizant Tech Solution (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 4,922 shares to 58,464 valued at $4.51M in 2018Q3. It also upped Infosys Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY) stake by 289,693 shares and now owns 573,636 shares. Treasury Wine Estates Ltd Adr (TSRYY) was raised too.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Up 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – INTU – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Intu shares nose-dive after Whittaker consortium drops bid – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: PSJ, INTU, CTXS, DATA – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Intuit, PPL and HollyFrontier – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $191.84 million activity. Another trade for 7,302 shares valued at $1.44 million was sold by STANSBURY HENRY TAYLOE. Johnson Gregory N sold 5,029 shares worth $1.01M. $22.16 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares were sold by COOK SCOTT D. 9,292 shares were sold by FLOURNOY MARK J, worth $2.03M. SMITH BRAD D sold $57.90 million worth of stock. 85,835 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares with value of $16.89M were sold by Goodarzi Sasan K. 4,554 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares with value of $979,360 were sold by POWELL DENNIS D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Captrust Advsr has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Jacobson And Schmitt Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 23,472 shares or 3.33% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 104 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.85% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Kornitzer Mgmt Incorporated Ks reported 0.64% stake. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 7,926 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Carderock Cap Mngmt has invested 2.32% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Inv House Ltd Company invested 3.47% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.2% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Td Asset Inc owns 501,428 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 0.13% or 23,518 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,951 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 9,793 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors has 0.02% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).