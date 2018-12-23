Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 7.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 62,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 793,333 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $181.42 million, down from 855,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 4.93 million shares traded or 60.63% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 1.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.33% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 672,912 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.38M, down from 684,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 12.08 million shares traded or 102.64% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 15.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 29 investors sold EXC shares while 245 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 728.89 million shares or 0.93% less from 735.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dubuque Fincl Bank Trust reported 1,572 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Mellon invested in 11.85M shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. National Bank Of The West has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Hexavest Inc accumulated 1.68 million shares. Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 0.12% or 444,429 shares. Adirondack Rech & Mgmt Inc reported 10,140 shares. Essex holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 7,338 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc invested 1.33% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Calamos Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.14% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Haverford Tru Company invested in 0.01% or 7,544 shares. Psagot Invest House has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co owns 8,613 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 7.27% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.55 per share. EXC’s profit will be $570.53M for 19.44 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.95% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Exelon Corporation had 95 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Wednesday, July 20 with “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 3 by Jefferies. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of EXC in report on Monday, September 24 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Friday, September 8. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $40 target. JP Morgan maintained the shares of EXC in report on Tuesday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Sunday, September 10. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 24 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, October 12. The company was maintained on Monday, July 9 by Citigroup.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,000 shares to 23,200 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highpoint Res Corp by 1.40 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW).

More important recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon sues FirstEnergy Solutions over delays on $140M asset sale – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows Verizon Communications, MGM Resorts International, Exelon, Axon Enterprise, MDC, and TG Therapeutics Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exelon’s Annova LNG export plant passes first FERC environmental test – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) was released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BGE ranked top utility for business customers – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Baidu had 76 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo initiated it with “Buy” rating and $290.0 target in Tuesday, September 26 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Wednesday, September 9 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 17. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Jefferies. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, July 14 report. JP Morgan maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Monday, October 30. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $225 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, October 27. Bernstein initiated Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Wednesday, January 11 with “Underperform” rating.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 EPS, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.35M for 21.39 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.