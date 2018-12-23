Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 0.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 17,465 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 20.85%. The Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 5.65 million shares with $406.96M value, down from 5.67M last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $66.49B valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20M shares traded or 130.26% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO RECENTLY SET SELLING PRICE CAP FOR A HANDSET AT $400 FOR ALL LICENSEES – CEO, CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Also Ordered to Reconvene 2018 Shareholders Annual Meeting on Earliest Possible Date; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $6 BLN IN MANUFACTURING IN U.S; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) stake by 1.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 49,787 shares as Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Dsm Capital Partners Llc holds 2.96M shares with $169.72 million value, down from 3.01M last quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line now has $8.97B valuation. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 4.77 million shares traded or 78.36% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 12.16% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm had 13 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, September 4 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 23 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, August 6. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, July 26. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 27. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Tuesday, September 25. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $86 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Bank of America. Rosenblatt upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $70 target in Monday, August 20 report.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.90 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) stake by 99,764 shares to 1.94M valued at $63.91M in 2018Q3. It also upped Sp Adr stake by 79,755 shares and now owns 1.89M shares. Axa Equitable Holdings Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Interstate Bancorp accumulated 100,515 shares. 197,903 are held by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia. Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 0.82% stake. Moreover, Amarillo Bank has 0.21% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,230 shares. Insight 2811 holds 0.72% or 14,755 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1,993 shares. Security invested in 0.3% or 13,405 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6.28M shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 62,616 are owned by Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees. Northstar Asset Lc has 0.62% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 22,327 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 125,000 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Co accumulated 52,251 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc has invested 1.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Heritage Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 38,432 shares.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $8.32 million activity. ROGERS ALEXANDER H had sold 1,306 shares worth $87,985 on Monday, August 27. AMON CRISTIANO R sold $6.10M worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, October 10. Rosenberg Donald J sold $347,746 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 36 investors sold NCLH shares while 137 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 204.29 million shares or 0.32% more from 203.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 0.16% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 78,656 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 4,173 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 190,120 were accumulated by Waterfront Partners Limited Liability Company. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp invested in 21,150 shares. Schwab Charles Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Shelton Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 7,099 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 38,790 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 585,060 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Gradient Invests Limited Liability Co reported 19,394 shares. 355 were reported by Csat Inv Advisory Lp. Growth Ltd Partnership owns 1.23 million shares for 3.64% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Among 5 analysts covering Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Norwegian Cruise Line had 6 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, August 10. On Friday, September 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 10 report. Citigroup maintained Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) on Monday, November 19 with “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of NCLH in report on Thursday, November 1 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) earned “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Monday, June 25.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 277,892 shares to 3.18 million valued at $233.58 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) stake by 192,755 shares and now owns 283,385 shares. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $796.48 million activity. 15.73M Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shares with value of $794.30M were sold by Apollo Management Holdings GP – LLC. $313,430 worth of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shares were sold by Stuart Andrew. $1.07 million worth of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) was sold by Del Rio Frank J on Monday, July 2.