Cme Group Inc (CME) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 323 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 275 sold and trimmed equity positions in Cme Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 272.58 million shares, up from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cme Group Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 24 to 28 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 249 Increased: 234 New Position: 89.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) stake by 33.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Thornburg Investment Management Inc acquired 101,206 shares as Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH)’s stock declined 11.21%. The Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 407,159 shares with $31.41M value, up from 305,953 last quarter. Cognizant Tech Solutions now has $34.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.09. About 10.21M shares traded or 171.04% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased Cl A stake by 29,601 shares to 132,103 valued at $159.46 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Colony Capital Inc stake by 4.46 million shares and now owns 2.01 million shares. A was reduced too.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 21 selling transactions for $1.67 million activity. The insider Shaheen Allen sold 976 shares worth $66,592. The insider Middleton Sean sold $5,779. 1,654 shares were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan, worth $114,126. Friedrich Matthew W. also sold $216,562 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares. 859 shares were sold by Frank Malcolm, worth $64,601. Telesmanic Robert sold $64,347 worth of stock. $4,158 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Lennox James Patrick on Tuesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mngmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Btr Capital Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Millennium Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 14,762 are owned by Regentatlantic Lc. Jlb & Assocs Inc reported 143,247 shares. Comerica, Michigan-based fund reported 6,709 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated stated it has 2.76 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 630 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 208,215 shares. Stevens Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.51% or 181,871 shares. Busey reported 94,536 shares. Thomas White Ltd has 0.75% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 58,464 shares. Becker Capital Management holds 8,732 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Plancorp accumulated 3,044 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,596 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (CTSH) Management Presents at Nasdaq’s 39th Investor Conference – (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Cognizant (CTSH) Up 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Officials: Nearly 700 jobs are coming to North Carolina – Triangle Business Journal” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cognizant Technology Solutions, Anadarko Petroleum, American Eagle Outfitters, MetLife, Groupon, and Air Products and Chemicals â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IXN, CTSH, HPQ, AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 11 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, November 2 with “Underperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 14. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 3 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $81 target in Tuesday, September 4 report. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Cowen & Co. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Wednesday, October 31 to “Market Perform” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.44M for 28.54 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in CME Group, Ambac Financial Group, Erie Indemnity, FuelCell Energy, Hovnanian Enterprises, and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Group Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Day of mourning – which markets are closed? – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CAT, CME, AMG – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: CME Group, TELUS and Rogers Communications – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd holds 19.3% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. for 1.09 million shares. Iron Financial Llc owns 98,186 shares or 11.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Counsel Llc Ny has 10.62% invested in the company for 894,624 shares. The California-based Underhill Investment Management Llc has invested 7.39% in the stock. Cincinnati Financial Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 975,000 shares.

The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $182.65. About 4.93M shares traded or 129.20% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (CME) has risen 28.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 08/05/2018 – The cryptocurrency’s highest price lines up with the day the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or CME, introduced bitcoin futures trading; 08/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle turn up on short-covering, fund buying; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 16/03/2018 – Britain’s Nex Group surged to the top of the European benchmark after the company said it had received an approach from one of the world’s largest exchange groups, CME Group; 10/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 9; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.86; 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 14/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ends higher but off morning tops; 02/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs drop by 3-cent limit on China pork tariff hike

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $11.23 million activity.

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company has market cap of $65.35 billion. The firm offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. It has a 13.8 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps.