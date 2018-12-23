Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 9.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,200 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.84 million, up from 67,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 2.57M shares traded or 82.01% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 2.77% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nutrisystem Inc (NTRI) by 31.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 82,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.17% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 180,245 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.68 million, down from 262,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nutrisystem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 2.88M shares traded or 151.51% up from the average. Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) has declined 16.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRI News: 30/04/2018 – NUTRISYSTEM RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RANGES; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 30/04/2018 – Nutrisystem 1Q EPS 9c; 30/04/2018 – NUTRISYSTEM SEES 2Q EPS 78C TO 83C, EST. 88C; 30/04/2018 – Nutrisystem Sees 2Q EPS 78c-EPS 83c; 22/05/2018 – Nutrisystem Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Nutrisystem, Inc. Sponsors the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Campaign in Greater Philadelphia; 30/04/2018 – Nutrisystem Raises Full-Year 2018 Guidance Ranges; 17/05/2018 – Nutrisystem Presenting at Conference May 30

Among 20 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. AmerisourceBergen had 78 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 7. As per Tuesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by Needham. As per Thursday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 30 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, February 8 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 5. On Wednesday, November 18 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, October 6. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 7.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 8,300 shares to 7,470 shares, valued at $381,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 30,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,900 shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP).

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $153.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 66,873 shares to 242,839 shares, valued at $17.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livanova Plc by 8,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NTRI shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 29.48 million shares or 0.92% more from 29.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Mercantile Tru invested in 4,127 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 1.15M shares stake. Spark Management Limited Liability Co holds 184,900 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. 29,790 are owned by Burney. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 0.01% in Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI). 272,679 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gp. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI). Trexquant Lp accumulated 55,658 shares. Nordea Mngmt has 111,634 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Management Inc holds 17,416 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Intll Group Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI). Assetmark holds 0% or 134 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership has 91,719 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Art Advisors Lc has 7,385 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd accumulated 555,401 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since July 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $877,840 activity. Shares for $77,200 were sold by Herratti Jay on Friday, July 6.

Analysts await Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 45.24% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.42 per share. NTRI’s profit will be $17.81M for 17.73 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Nutrisystem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.96% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Nutrisystem had 38 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research downgraded the shares of NTRI in report on Tuesday, March 20 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Wednesday, May 30. The stock of Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 27 by B. Riley & Co. DA Davidson upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $36 target in Thursday, November 1 report. Citigroup maintained Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) rating on Monday, March 5. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $39 target. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy” on Thursday, July 27. The stock of Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 19 by Wunderlich. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, August 3. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Barrington Research given on Monday, October 31. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 26 by B. Riley & Co.