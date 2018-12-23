Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc Sponsored Adr (BTI) by 18589.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 79,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,429 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.70M, up from 425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 5.02M shares traded or 34.79% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 48.43% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 27.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 3,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,746 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20 million, down from 13,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple; 17/05/2018 – Commentary: A new government report on the high cost of medical records shows Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review

Among 7 analysts covering British Amrcn Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. British Amrcn Tobacco had 9 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, December 10 to “Sell”. Cowen & Co initiated the shares of BTI in report on Tuesday, August 25 with “Market Perform” rating. On Friday, July 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”. The rating was reinitiated by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 4 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, May 25, the company rating was initiated by Piper Jaffray. Investec upgraded the shares of BTI in report on Thursday, September 8 to “Buy” rating. Investec upgraded British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) on Friday, August 4 to “Buy” rating. Societe Generale upgraded the shares of BTI in report on Friday, October 28 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Wednesday, November 2.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (NYSE:GWW) by 3,459 shares to 1,220 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr Emg Mkts Smcap (DGS) by 27,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,899 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, October 23. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, September 11 by Cowen & Co. Wells Fargo maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, May 2. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $19500 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 22 by FBR Capital. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, October 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 7. As per Tuesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 192,759 are held by Randolph. Edgewood Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 160,281 shares. Swedbank, Sweden-based fund reported 5.70 million shares. Factory Mutual owns 3.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.57M shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has 1.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs holds 6,410 shares or 4.66% of its portfolio. Valiant Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 4.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Segall Bryant And Hamill invested in 567,027 shares. 155,358 are owned by Meyer Handelman. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 2.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Willis Counsel holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 96,600 shares. Stadion Money Management stated it has 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Selway Asset Management holds 5.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 43,254 shares. Fifth Third Bank stated it has 2.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Benin Management has 3.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 36,400 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. Shares for $2.98 million were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25 million and $183.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM) by 47,274 shares to 51,180 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 17,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG).