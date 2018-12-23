Timber Hill Llc increased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 307.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Timber Hill Llc acquired 14,155 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 0.40%. The Timber Hill Llc holds 18,763 shares with $2.29 million value, up from 4,608 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $199.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91M shares traded or 253.30% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased Wns Hld Adr (WNS) stake by 9.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 16,033 shares as Wns Hld Adr (WNS)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 149,681 shares with $7.60M value, down from 165,714 last quarter. Wns Hld Adr now has $2.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 224,650 shares traded or 51.92% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 19.83% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500.

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased 22 (Prn) stake by 2.50M shares to 10.00 million valued at $10.60M in 2018Q3. It also upped Core Laboratori (NYSE:CLB) stake by 40,900 shares and now owns 359,880 shares. Ishr Core Sp Sc (IJR) was raised too.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.82 million activity. On Thursday, September 13 the insider JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $550,991.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd reported 410 shares. Murphy Cap Management has invested 0.85% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Liability holds 3.66% or 62,063 shares. Prudential Pcl invested in 2.69M shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Trust holds 2.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 28,800 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 2,037 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. White Pine Investment Company stated it has 2.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Guardian Life Insur Co Of America has 0.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,418 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Llc has 1.29% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ohio-based Mai Cap Mgmt has invested 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Incorporated Wi holds 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 3,151 shares. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability has invested 3.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Beddow Cap Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cwm owns 0.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 19,951 shares. Alleghany De accumulated 9.46% or 3.23 million shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron had 6 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 11 report. As per Monday, November 5, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 3 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, September 6 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse upgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, November 5 to “Outperform” rating.