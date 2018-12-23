Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc Com (PTEN) by 15.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 105,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 576,460 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.86M, down from 682,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 6.50 million shares traded or 87.50% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 41.72% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 61.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 8,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,429 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $462,000, down from 14,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29M shares traded or 225.42% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PTEN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 1.11% less from 201.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street stated it has 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Whittier Company has 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Management Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). The New York-based D E Shaw & Incorporated has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc reported 0.09% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). United Services Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Moreover, Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 29,152 are held by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Cushing Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.08% or 160,729 shares. 19.14M were accumulated by Vanguard Group. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.04% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Buckingham Capital Mgmt holds 117,145 shares. Gfw Energy X LP holds 0.66% or 297,795 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc had 116 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Seaport Global given on Monday, February 12. As per Monday, February 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Tudor Pickering given on Wednesday, September 9. On Thursday, February 8 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale given on Thursday, April 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 2 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of PTEN in report on Friday, July 29 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, January 8.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $260.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (NYSEMKT:CTO) by 14,484 shares to 93,482 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Big Lots Inc Com (NYSE:BIG) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 12.52 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Timber Hill Llc, which manages about $99.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares North American Tech (IGV) by 9,719 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated reported 189,600 shares. Bellecapital Intll stated it has 10,200 shares. Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 53,185 shares. Rockland Tru Co reported 171,595 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 22,541 shares stake. Green Square Cap Ltd Company invested 1.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gm Advisory Gru accumulated 12,862 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.74% or 5.44M shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc has 8,915 shares. Acropolis Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,108 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 2.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bahl And Gaynor has invested 1.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lvm Cap Mgmt Limited Mi holds 140,336 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.24 million shares or 0.25% of the stock.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Conviction Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, July 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 28. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Monday, December 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 18 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, November 21, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, January 19 with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained the shares of XOM in report on Friday, April 7 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Monday, February 5. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, January 11 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, April 19.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. 7,855 shares were sold by Schleckser Robert N, worth $619,861 on Wednesday, November 28. $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Spellings James M Jr on Wednesday, November 28. Shares for $1.26 million were sold by Corson Bradley W. $614,337 worth of stock was sold by Rosenthal David S on Tuesday, December 4. $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares were sold by Hansen Neil A. On Tuesday, December 11 the insider Verity John R sold $1.22M.