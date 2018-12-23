Timber Hill Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Delphi Automotive PLC Has 0.86 Sentiment

Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.34, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 6 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 7 sold and reduced stakes in Delphi Automotive PLC. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.34 million shares, up from 1.13 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Delphi Automotive PLC in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 0 Increased: 1 New Position: 5.

Timber Hill Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 61.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Timber Hill Llc sold 8,769 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Timber Hill Llc holds 5,429 shares with $462,000 value, down from 14,198 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $288.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29 million shares traded or 225.19% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $5.43 million activity. Shares for $214,914 were sold by Hansen Neil A. Shares for $757,284 were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr on Wednesday, November 28. Spellings James M Jr sold $746,620 worth of stock. 7,562 shares valued at $614,337 were sold by Rosenthal David S on Tuesday, December 4. Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861 worth of stock or 7,855 shares. The insider Verity John R sold $1.22M. Corson Bradley W had sold 15,000 shares worth $1.26M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.47% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.9% stake. Semper Augustus Invs Grp Incorporated Lc invested 5.59% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Llc invested in 0.18% or 23,344 shares. New York-based Lagoda Invest Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Delta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 3.39% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 65,600 shares. Afam Cap holds 0.83% or 70,280 shares. Amg National Trust Bankshares reported 4,822 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 1.72M shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Price Michael F has 0.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stearns Finance Grp Inc stated it has 40,786 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Bowling Port Management Limited Liability Company has 49,513 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Comerica National Bank holds 1.28M shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Timber Hill Limited Co holds 5,429 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 3.93M shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 12.52 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 5 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, June 26. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Raymond James.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Delphi Technologies PLC for 1.14 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 23,119 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Fund Management S.A. has 0.07% invested in the company for 161,504 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 518 shares.

The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 3.27 million shares traded or 73.85% up from the average. Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) has declined 70.18% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DLPH News: 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY REV. $5.0B TO $5.2B, EST. $5.08B; 09/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies Sees FY Adj EPS $4.65-Adj EPS $4.95; 27/04/2018 – Dir Cantie Disposes 600 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 30/04/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Delphi Technologies; 27/04/2018 – Dir Connors Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 27/04/2018 – Dir Leube Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N SEES FY REVENUE $5.0 BLN TO $5.2 BLN; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $280 MLN – $300 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Dir Nair Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 27/04/2018 – Chmn Manganello Disposes 283 Of Delphi Technologies PLC

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. It has a 4.39 P/E ratio.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $476,393 activity.

Analysts await Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.24 per share. DLPH’s profit will be $81.38 million for 3.74 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Delphi Technologies PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.78% EPS growth.

