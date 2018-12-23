Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 0.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 1,139 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock declined 2.86%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 152,637 shares with $69.38M value, down from 153,776 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $10.96B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $394.42. About 949,515 shares traded or 33.19% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 51.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CMG Pharmaceutical Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 15/05/2018 – Slate Path Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Chipotle; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer is resigning; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards; 22/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE KATHERINE POLK FAILLA REJECTS INVESTORS’ CLAIM THAT CHIPOTLE FRAUDULENTLY CONCEALED SAFETY RISKS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle is having its second-best trading day ever as new CEO hints at changes ahead; 14/03/2018 – CMG TO CONTINUE MKTG PROGRAMS AS IT FINALIZES PLANS FOR NEW CMO; 19/04/2018 – Chipotle Earnings: Investors Aren’t Taking a Wait-And-See Approach — Barrons.com

Among 8 analysts covering Shire PLC (LON:SHP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Shire PLC had 21 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Shire plc (LON:SHP) on Monday, September 24 with “Equal Weight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, November 1. On Thursday, December 6 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, October 19. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 2 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 10 with “Equal Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 4700 target in Friday, August 10 report. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. See Shire plc (LON:SHP) latest ratings:

Among 19 analysts covering Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), 8 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Chipotle had 28 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Tuesday, October 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, October 26. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 28 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, July 27. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Underperform” on Tuesday, July 10. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CMG in report on Friday, July 27 with “Market Perform” rating. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $30000 target in Tuesday, June 26 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CMG in report on Friday, July 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 2.24% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.34 per share. CMG’s profit will be $36.40 million for 75.27 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.35% negative EPS growth.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $457.06 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold 118,307 shares worth $55.85 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.75% more from 23.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 64,593 shares. Kepos Cap Lp holds 8,296 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 43,747 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. 379 are held by San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 9,760 shares. Arrow Fincl invested in 0% or 50 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 4,925 shares. Old Savings Bank In has 500 shares. Earnest Ltd reported 14 shares. First Personal Financial holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested in 123,776 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 91,457 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Art Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 47,300 shares.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: McDonald’s vs. Chipotle Mexican Grill – Motley Fool” on December 23, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Fast-Food Stocks to Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Fade Chipotle Stock As It Rallies Towards $500 – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s to curb antibiotics from its global beef supply – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Lessons Learned From the Rise and Fall of Blue Apron Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.03% or GBX 1.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 4489.5. About 91.47 million shares traded or 1176.32% up from the average. Shire plc (LON:SHP) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Shire plc (LON:SHP) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Proposed Acquisition of Shire plc by Takeda – Business Wire” on May 08, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Payroll and Human Capital Specialist for Asia-Pacific Region, PayGroup Launches IPO to List on ASX – Business Wire” and published on April 19, 2018 is yet another important article.