Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 79.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 55,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.97 million, up from 69,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 13.77 million shares traded or 67.01% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500.

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 71.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 796,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 312,308 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.19 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.05. About 1.13 million shares traded or 68.33% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 11.46% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan

Among 35 analysts covering The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. The TJX Companies had 108 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 20 by Buckingham Research. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, February 2. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Thursday, March 1 report. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 2. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, January 17. Telsey Advisory Group maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Wednesday, August 19. Telsey Advisory Group has “Market Perform” rating and $82 target. Buckingham Research maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Wednesday, November 15. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $82 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Tuesday, June 26. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $85 target in Thursday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, November 21.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: United Technologies, TJX Companies and Freeport-McMoRan – Investorplace.com” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Observations From TJX Companies’ Management Team – The Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy TJX On The Dip? Our AI Quant Models Are Saying ‘Yes’ – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Burlington Stores Continues Its Stellar Sales and Earnings Growth – Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What TJX Companies Wants You to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $10.95 million activity. Another trade for 4,300 shares valued at $177,203 was sold by KENNY PATRICK W. The insider Bailenson Robert sold 16,723 shares worth $675,944. On Monday, December 3 the insider Donnarumma Stephen sold $197,129. FREDERICO DOMINIC also sold $8.66 million worth of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) on Thursday, August 30.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “The 6 Most Shorted NYSE Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “15 Ways Marijuana Has Made History in 2018 – Motley Fool” published on December 23, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Amazon Stock Has Way More Trouble Than the Current Slowdown – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Does Schlumberger’s Share Price Slump Below Crisis Levels? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis company Hexo applies for NYSE American listing – MarketWatch” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 28 investors sold AGO shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 97.44 million shares or 2.29% less from 99.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Assured Guaranty had 12 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Zacks downgraded Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) on Wednesday, August 12 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Tuesday, February 28 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. M Partners maintained Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) on Monday, November 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 5 by BTIG Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 20 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4200 target in Friday, June 9 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $47 target in Wednesday, October 4 report. Macquarie Research maintained Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) rating on Monday, November 9. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $33 target. The rating was maintained by Wood on Friday, April 7 with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, November 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS.