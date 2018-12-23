Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 1,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,289 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.23 million, down from 15,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBook 2018 Specs Rumors: Apple Shifting to Using Oxide With Second Model?; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 19/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble on report Apple is producing its own screens

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 28.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 26,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,850 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.07M, up from 94,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 14.35M shares traded or 84.58% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $374.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 12,011 shares to 32,011 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc Sp Adr A (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries Cl (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS also sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sequential Brands Group Inc. by 468,590 shares to 429,200 shares, valued at $717,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) by 1.23 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $512,776 activity. 10,900 shares were bought by Craighead Martin S, worth $999,496.

