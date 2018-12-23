Causeway Capital Management Llc increased British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) stake by 12.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc acquired 92,417 shares as British Amern Tob Plc (BTI)’s stock declined 27.56%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 852,371 shares with $39.75 million value, up from 759,954 last quarter. British Amern Tob Plc now has $72.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 5.02 million shares traded or 34.79% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 48.43% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018

Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) is expected to pay $0.16 on Feb 1, 2019. (NYSE:TMK) shareholders before Jan 3, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Torchmark Corp’s current price of $72.53 translates into 0.22% yield. Torchmark Corp’s dividend has Jan 4, 2019 as record date. Nov 16, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $72.53. About 1.13M shares traded or 74.07% up from the average. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has declined 11.49% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45

Among 3 analysts covering Torchmark (NYSE:TMK), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Torchmark had 4 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, September 10 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) on Tuesday, November 13 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 29 by SunTrust. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $34.78 million activity. $1.12 million worth of Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) was sold by Darden James Matthew. SVOBODA FRANK M sold $1.09 million worth of Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) on Thursday, November 8. COLEMAN GARY L had sold 24,500 shares worth $2.17 million on Monday, August 27. $4.63 million worth of Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) shares were sold by HERBEL VERN D. On Thursday, September 6 MCCOY CAROL A sold $1.60 million worth of Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) or 18,000 shares. Rogers John Henry JR sold $76,626 worth of stock. LEAVELL BILL sold 187,500 shares worth $16.52 million.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $8.09 billion. It operates through four divisions: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It has a 5.39 P/E ratio. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 29 investors sold Torchmark Corporation shares while 137 reduced holdings.

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) stake by 273,246 shares to 4.86M valued at $41.23 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) stake by 110,693 shares and now owns 138,020 shares. Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) was reduced too.